Prosecutors plan to release video in Robert Kraft prostitution case

Prosecutors in the Robert Kraft case filed paperwork on Wednesday detailing their intention to release surveillance videotapes of the New England Patriots owner and 24 other men allegedly receiving sexual favors inside the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Florida. The release of the videos will come through the cases of two women accused of using the massage parlor as a front to engage in acts of prostitution, CBS affiliate WPEC reported.

Lei Wang is being prosecuted as the alleged manager of the spa, while Hua Zhang allegedly owned the spa. Both women pleaded not guilty to various charges, including maintaining a house of prostitution. Wang's criminal case is now pending and her request to bar the release of surveillance sex videos will be held on May 17.

According to court documents, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office said it is required by law to release the video and cannot delay its release, citing Florida's Public Records Act.

Kraft and 14 others have asked a judge to prevent the videos from going public. An attorney for Kraft argued release of the video would cause "irreparable harm" to Kraft's case and said the court should protect Kraft from an "invasion of privacy." The request is still pending.

A police car outside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2019. WPEC

Kraft entered a plea of not guilty to charges of allegedly soliciting prostitution. He has requested a trial by jury. Kraft faces up to one year in jail if he's convicted.

Spokespersons for the embattled Patriots owner "categorically deny" that he engaged "in any illegal activity."