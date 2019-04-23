Judge orders Robert Kraft video released once case is resolved

A judge on Tuesday temporarily sealed videos involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, ruling they can only be released once a jury is sworn in, the case is resolved by plea agreement or the charges are dismissed, CBS affiliate WPEC reported.

Kraft, 77, was charged in February after allegedly soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter, Florida massage parlor twice on the weekend of the AFC Championship Game. Kraft entered a plea of not guilty to charges of allegedly soliciting prostitution. He has requested a trial by jury and faces up to one year in jail if he's convicted.

A woman involved in the prostitution case against Kraft and 25 other men is now facing charges of her own. Shen Mingbi, 58, appeared in court in Jupiter on Tuesday, CBS Miami reported. Mingbi is accused of performing sex acts on eight different men at the Orchids of Asia Spa back in January.

Mingbi is the spa worker, according to police, who attended to Kraft on January 19, one day before the Patriots played in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Police said another spa worker, Lei Wang, worked with Mingbi during Kraft's massage session.

Police had Mingbi under surveillance in February when detectives saw her make a cash deposit at the Bank of America in the Jupiter Square Plaza, according to CBS affiliate WPEC. Police obtained a wage and hour report on Shen, which showed no income reported to the State of Florida. Authorities used a search warrant for Mingbi's safety deposit at the bank. Police found $43,800 in cash, in bundles of $100 and $50 bills, wrapped in plastic wrap.

Mingbi's arrest comes one week after Jupiter Police arrested of 43-year-old Lei Chen on eight counts of offer to commit prostitution. Their actions were caught on a hidden police surveillance camera.