Robert Kraft trial postponed as prosecutors appeal judge's decision to block video evidence

West Palm Beach, Fla. — A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor. The trial had been scheduled for next week.

Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video.

The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

It was recorded via surveillance cameras Jupiter police installed at the spa as part of a multi-county investigation into alleged incidents of human trafficking and prostitution at massage parlors. Ultimately, no human trafficking charges came from the investigation.

Kraft was one of 300 men arrested; prosecutors say he was not specifically targeted in the investigation.

Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings, that meant the videos' use had to be blocked.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty. He issued a public apology in March, saying "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."