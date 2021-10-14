Robert Califf is the leading contender for FDA commissioner

Dr. Robert Califf is currently the leading contender for his old job as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, two sources tell CBS News.

Califf, who served as FDA commissioner under former President Obama, is the top contender for the post, but with the caveat that this isn't a done deal. Sources familiar with Califf say he's the type of nominee who will not ignite passions on either side of the aisle, and if nominated, would likely be confirmed.

"There has not been a decision made for the FDA commissioner and we remain grateful to the strong acting leadership at the FDA," a White House official told CBS News.

The White House has been under pressure to nominate an FDA commissioner as the U.S. still grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. Janet Woodcock has been serving as acting FDA commissioner.

When the president will select an FDA commissioner has become a regular question in White House press briefings.

Califf's tenure as FDA commissioner was brief. He was confirmed in February 2016 and serving until Mr. Obama left office in January 2017. Califf now teaches at the Duke University School of Medicine.