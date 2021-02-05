Remembering Robb Webb, longtime voice of 60 Minutes

The name Robb Webb might not be familiar to 60 Minutes viewers, but his voice almost certainly is.

Beginning in the mid-1990s, Robb Webb's warm baritone voice greeted 60 Minutes viewers to inform them what to tune in for on our Sunday evening broadcast. Webb was the distinguished voice of 60 Minutes and the "CBS Evening News" during a long and storied career as a voice artist.

Nelson Robinette "Robb" Webb died this week in New York City, from complications related to COVID-19. A native of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Webb was 82 years old.

In addition to his high-profile voice roles at CBS News, Webb was widely known for his television commercial work, including DirecTV's notable "Get Rid of Cable" campaign. According to his family, Webb provided the voiceovers for thousands of TV spots.

"Robb Webb's voice made people stop in their tracks, the same way the 60 Minutes stopwatch does," 60 Minutes Executive Producer Bill Owens said. "Deep, warm and with just enough authority, Robb's voice alerted millions of Americans every week as to what 60 Minutes reporters were up to. We were all admirers of his work and very proud to be his colleague. Robb Webb was a gentleman and consummate professional."

Robb Webb is survived by his wife, Pat DeRousie-Webb of New York City, his daughter Allison (Donald) Willcox, grandson Michael Willcox and granddaughter Sara Willcox of Annandale, Virginia. Webb's family has noted to 60 Minutes that donations in his memory be made to the The Actor's Fund.