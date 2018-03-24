CBSN
CBS/AP March 23, 2018, 8:19 PM

Arrest made in Super Bowl burglary of Rob Gronkowski's house

Anthony Almeida.

Foxborough police via CBS Boston

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski's home while he was at the Super Bowl. Foxborough police say 31-year-old Anthony Almeida was charged Friday with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property after his home in Randolph was searched.

Gronkowski's home in Foxborough was burglarized in February while his team was in Minnesota to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end's roommates also reported items stolen. 

Police say they have recovered some of the items that were stolen, but they have not found the guns owned by Gronkowski's roommate, CBS Boston reports. The items that have been recovered include an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800's.  

gettyimages-465734314.jpg

New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski throws a Clipper color football to the fans during a timeout in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on March 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers won 89-76.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Police say they're seeking two other suspects: 26-year-old Shayne Denn, of Tewksbury, and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell, of Foxborough.

Almeida was arraigned Friday. It's unclear whether he's represented by an attorney. 

