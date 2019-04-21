2 children shot after father involved in suspected road rage incident in North Carolina

Mount Airy, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been arrested after two children were shot in a road rage incident. Surry County officials say Byron Donnell Green, 41, of Mount Airy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing bodily injury and assault by pointing a gun.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were shot Saturday afternoon after Green became involved in a road rage incident with their father in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy.

The children were driven to the hospital by their father. The boy was treated and released, according to CBS affiliate WFMY-TV. The girl was reported in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Green is being held at Surry County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond, WFMY-TV reported.