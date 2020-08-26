Full text: Tiffany and Eric Trump Republican National Convention speeches

Washington — President Trump's two middle children, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump, were among a host of speakers who delivered marks on the second night of the Republican National Convention, with Tiffany Trump offering an indictment of the media and Eric Trump running down a list of Mr. Trump's accomplishments as part of their pitch to voters.

The first to appear, Tiffany Trump, a recent graduate of Georgetown Law School, accused the press of seeking to silence diverse voices.

"If what you share does not fit into the narrative they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a 'lie,' regardless of the truth," she said.

While Tiffany Trump focused her remarks on criticizing the media, Eric Trump touted Mr. Trump's agenda during his first term in office and praised the president for his judicial appointments, overhaul of the tax code with the GOP-controlled Congress and foreign policy accomplishments.

Eric Trump sought to draw distinctions between his father and Joe Biden, calling the Democratic nominee "a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business."

While Eric Trump claimed Biden has "pledged to defund the police and take way our cherished Second Amendment," a fact check from CBS News' political unit found his claims to be false, as Biden has repeatedly said he does not support defunding the police. He did tell liberal activist Ady Barkan that he supports redirecting some funding from police to things like mental health counseling and social services.

Eric Trump also claimed "Biden has pledged to stop border wall construction and give amnesty and healthcare to all illegal immigrants," a statement that is partially true. Biden pledged earlier this month there would "not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration." And he has also said he plans to send Congress "a bill to provide for a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people."

Each of the president's oldest children are addressing the Republican National Convention, with Donald Trump Jr. speaking Monday, on the first night of the four-day event, and Ivanka Trump introducing Mr. Trump on Thursday before he delivers his speech accepting the GOP presidential nomination.

Adam Brewster and Alex Tin contributed reporting.

Full text: Tiffany Trump's remarks

Good evening I'm Tiffany Trump.

Since speaking at the Republican Convention 4 years ago, so much has changed for the world, for our country, and for my family.

Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic. Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in.

As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again.

This election I urge each and every one of you to transcend political boundaries. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America.

I urge you to make your judgement based on results and not rhetoric.

If you believe in criminal justice reform, there is only one president that passed the First Step Act. Giving people a second chance, a chance at life once again.

And if you believe in expanding quality and affordable healthcare, only President Trump, my father, signed Right to Try into law, the Favored Nations clause, and other actions to lower drug prices and keep Americans from getting ripped off.

People must recognize that our thoughts, opinions, and even the choice of who we vote for are being manipulated and invisibly coerced by the media and tech giants.

If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another. And if what you share does not fit into the narrative they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a "lie," regardless of the truth. This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms.

Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us.

Why are so many in the media, in technology, even in our own government, so invested in promoting a biased and fabricated view?

Ask yourselves why are we prevented from seeing certain information? Why is one viewpoint promoted while others are hidden?

The answer is control -- and because division and controversy breeds profit.

But what are the consequences when only one side of the story gets out or when only one viewpoint is acceptable?

For our education system it meant sacrificing civil debate, by creating an atmosphere where students with contrary opinions are too afraid to speak. Many students find themselves suppressing their beliefs to fit into the acceptable groupthink.

In short, our nation suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas. Working together, outside of our political comfort zones, will accomplish so much more.

Some cynical politicians don't seem to believe in the miracle of America. I do. As Maximo Alvarez so eloquently put it on this stage last night, if freedom is lost in this country, "there is nowhere else to go." Having hope is not weakness…Believing in Miracles is a gift from God.

Tonight, I want to tell you the uncensored truth of what we believe in:

We believe in equality of opportunity.

We believe in freedom of thought and expression. Think what you want. Seek out the truth. Learn from those with different opinions. Then freely, make your voice heard to the world.

We believe in school choice, because a child's zip code in America should not determine their future.

We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths.

And we believe in the American spirit. A country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced. And the only country where the word "dream" has been attached to it. Because in America, your life is yours to chart.

So, if you are hearing these things and thinking to yourself, THAT is the kind of country I want to live in. Well, whether you realized it or not, you're a Trump supporter.

I implore you to see beyond the façade —the masks — that so many other politicians employ.

My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma, and media monopolies to ensure that American's constitutional freedoms are upheld, and that justice and truth prevail.

My father does not run away from challenges -- even in the face of outright hatred -- because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for. He dreams big dreams for our country -- and he is relentless at achieving them.

You see, Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens.

The energy for change and opportunity is with us.

God has blessed us with an unstoppable spirit. His Spirit…The American Spirit. My dad has proven to be driven by that spirit! He has demonstrated his faith by his uncompromising heart and actions! My dad has made me believe that America can truly be great again!

If you care about living your life without restraints, about rebelling against those who would suppress your voice, and building YOUR American Dream. Then the choice in this election is clear.

A vote for my father, Donald J. Trump, is a vote to uphold our American ideals. Be true to yourself. And stay true to the Dream of America.

Thank you and God bless you all.

Full text: Eric Trump's remarks

Good evening, America.

When I stood on this Convention stage four years ago, no one fully understood the historic change that was about to take place.

We could all feel it. Something was happening. A movement was forming just below the surface.

The forgotten men and women, voiceless in Washington D.C., were preparing to rise up.

Our movement followed the pattern of so many that came before us.

First, we were ignored. Then we were laughed at. Then they fought us. And then – together – we won. From that moment forward, America came first.

America started winning again. America became respected again.

But with every movement, there is a counter-movement.

In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world's problems.

As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers.

They want to disrespect our flag – burn the stars and stripes that represent patriotism and the American dream.

They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom.

They do not want the Pledge of Allegiance in our Schools. Many, do not want one nation under God.

The Democrats want to defund, destroy, and disrespect our law enforcement.

The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own.

President Reagan said, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction… It must be fought for and protected."

This is the fight that we are in right now -- and it is a fight that only my father can win.

My father ran, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind.

The media mocked these patriots – and "the flyover states" in which they lived.

They ignored the Trump flags.

They ignored the millions of MAGA banners and barns painted in Red, White and Blue.

The Silent Majority had no one fighting for them -- in either Party.

Their so called leaders were bowing to China, bribing Iran, and spending more time worrying about how they were received by the elites in Paris — than how Americans would provide for their families in Pittsburgh.

Our family lost friends but it only pushed us to fight harder.

My father pledged to every American in every city, state and town: He Was Going to Make America Great Again.

And so began "The Great American Comeback."

Almost immediately, taxes were slashed.

Regulations were cut and the economy soared to new heights -- heights never seen before.

Wages went through the roof.

Unemployment reached historic lows, especially for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans and Women.

Trade deals were ripped up and renegotiated — lights were turned back on in abandoned factories across our country.

Trillions of dollars were repatriated back into the United States — which had been sitting in foreign lands for far too long.

Once again America became the envy of the world.

And with that renewed strength came leverage.

The President demanded that our allies pay their fair share for the defense of the Western World.

My father rebuilt the mighty American military – added new jets, aircraft carriers. He increased wages for our incredible men and women in uniform, and expanded the military defense budget to $721 billion per year.

America was no longer weak in the eye of the enemy.

The moment President Trump ordered special forces to kill some of the deadliest terrorists on the planet --- the day the mighty MOAB was dropped on insurgent camps --- is the day America took a stance to never be defeated by the enemy.

Al-Baghdadi and Soleimani? Dead!

Over and over again. Issue after issue.

The economy. The Wall. The Military. Trade deals. Tax cuts. Supreme Court Justices. VA Hospitals. Prescription drugs. School Choice. "Right To Try." Moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Peace in the Middle East. Never-ending wars were finally ended.

Promises made, and promises, for the first time, were kept.

Most politicians spend their entire careers in Washington DC and get absolutely nothing accomplished.

For example: Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a politician who has been in government for 47 years.

He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business, the engine which fuels the greatest economy the world has ever known.

The same politician who is a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for the terrorists who've now spent years running, hiding, and being taken out by the most talented military known to man.

Biden has pledged to raise your taxes by 4 trillion dollars, 82% of all Americans will see their taxes go up significantly.

Biden has pledged to stop border wall construction and give amnesty and healthcare to all illegal immigrants.

Biden has pledged to Defund the Police and take away our Cherished Second Amendment.

My father on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history, knows that if you do not have a border, you do not have a country, and will always support Law Enforcement and your Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country. The ones who embody the American Spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world.

It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon, under my father's leadership, it will send Americans to Mars.

The American Spirit can be felt in the majesty of the Grand Canyon, the shadow of Mt. Rushmore and in the stillness of the air at Gettysburg.

It can be seen in the wide-eyed wonder of every American child as they take their first breath in the greatest Country the world has ever known.

It defeated fascism and communism and in 68 days, it'll defeat the empty, oppressive, and radical views of the extreme left.

Ronald Reagan's quote ends with this simple warning: "One day we could spend our sunset years telling our children … what it was once like in, the United States, where men (and women) were free."

Under President Trump, freedom will never be a thing of the past. That's what a vote for Donald Trump represents. It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag.

To the Law Enforcement Officer who is being attacked, betrayed and whose job they are trying to make extinct, my father will fight for you.

To all Houses of Worship and to all people of Faith, stripped of our religious freedoms and religious liberties, my father will fight for you.

To the voiceless, shamed, censored and canceled, my father will fight for you.

To our farmers who work dawn to dusk to keep our plates full, my father will too fight for you.

To every single mother and father, to our veterans, our coal miners and to the American worker, my father will fight for you.

And to every proud American who bleeds red, white and blue, my father will continue to fight for you.

In closing, I'd like to speak directly to my father.

I miss working alongside you every day but I'm damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight.

I am proud of what you are doing for this country.

I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for.

I am proud to watch you give them hell.

Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what's right.

You are making America strong again.

You are making America safe again.

You are making America proud again.

And, yes, together with the forgotten men and women, who are finally forgotten no more, you are making America Great Again!

Dad, let's make Uncle Robert proud.

Let's go get another 4 years.

I love you very much!

God Bless You and God Bless the United States of America!