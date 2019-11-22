RNC bought $95,000 worth of copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book

The Republican National Committee shelled out nearly $95,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book, which helped land it atop the New York Times' bestseller list.

Records filed with the Federal Election Commission show the party spent $94,800 on "donor mementos" from Books-A-Million on October 29, days before Trump's book "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us" hit shelves.

Mike Reed, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, told the New York Times the money was for orders of Trump's book. The committee did not return requests for comment.

The book, published by Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, debuted at number one on the New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list and has spent two weeks there. Its entry, however, is denoted by a dagger, indicating some retailers said they received bulk orders.

President Trump praised his eldest son's new book to his nearly 67 million Twitter followers in the run-up to its publication and after it became available November 5.

The day before "Triggered's" release, Mr. Trump called it a "great new book that I highly recommend all to read" and urged his followers to order it.

The Republican National Committee also sent an email to supporters the day Trump's book came out, giving away signed copies in exchange for a donation of at least $50.

The president frequently uses his Twitter account to promote new books written by his allies. In May, he urged his followers to buy a book by conservative radio host Mark Levin and earlier this month, Mr. Trump lauded a memoir written by Nikki Haley, his former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.