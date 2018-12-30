Chicago high-rise garage fire kills 1, injures 4

A fire in high-rise garage Saturday in Chicago left one person dead and four others injured, officials said. Officials said the adult male who died and the four transported to the hospital were workers on the roof who were trapped by the flames, CBS Chicago reports.

One witness told CBS Chicago he saw two people jump from the roof. "There was a plume of smoke that was coming of the building that was like 30-50 feet high," witness William Nelson said.

Cellphone video from the area captured the large plume of smoke. According to CBS Chicago, First Responders put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.