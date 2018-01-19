AP January 19, 2018, 11:33 AM

Baby killed, 17 injured after car hits crowd on Rio boardwalk

Police officers stand next to the a car that has driven into the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Military police said on Twitter that at least 11 people were injured and that the driver has been taken into custody.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian authorities say a baby was killed and 17 people were injured when a motorist drove into a crowded boardwalk along Copacabana beach. Rio de Janeiro's municipal health department confirmed Friday that an Australian was among those injured in the Thursday night incident and that the 68-year-old is breathing with the help of a respirator.

Eight others remain hospitalized, many with broken bones.

The state health department confirmed the death of a baby girl. 

The famous Brazilian boardwalk was crowded on a hot summer night when the car jumped the curb.

Police have said it was not a terrorist attack and have arrested the driver. The driver told police he had not been drinking but lost control of his car. He also said that he has epilepsy.

