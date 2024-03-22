Watch CBS News
Body found during search for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in Nashville

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

Riley Strain's family provides update
Riley Strain's family provides update, United Cajun Navy joins search 07:00

A body has been found in West Nashville amid the search for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to CBS News. The department said that they could not confirm the identity of the body. 

Strain disappeared while on a fraternity trip to Nashville, and was last seen on March 8, shortly after being kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge, a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan. In recent days, the search for Strain has focused on area waterways after his debit card was found along a Nashville river. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

