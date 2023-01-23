Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, reveals during Graceland memorial service that she has a daughter

Family and fans say goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley

The husband of actress Riley Keough revealed during the late Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday that they quietly welcomed in a daughter.

The 33-year-old Keough, who is Presley's eldest daughter, had her statement read by her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, at the ceremony in Graceland, the home where Presley lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley.

"I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known," the eulogy read. "How safe it felt to be in your arms. I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch."

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Keough added.

At Lisa Marie Presley's memorial, Riley Keough's husband says they welcomed a daughter. David Livingston

Keough had not previously shared publicly that the couple had a daughter. It's unclear when the girl was born. Photos published by the Daily Mail appeared to show Keough carrying a baby as she arrived at a Memphis airport on Saturday.

The child is Lisa Marie Presley's first known grandchild.

Presley had four children, including Keough. She died earlier this month at the age of 54, after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Presley was laid to rest in Graceland's Meditation Garden, where her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, is also buried.