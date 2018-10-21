Riding the trains in the city that never sleeps

New York City's subway system provides the setting for this Sunday's moment of the week, seen in the video player above. Bill Whitaker shows viewers just how valuable and majestic the city's trains can be...when they work.

For $2.75, passengers might catch a performance or a glimpse of Lady Liberty during their ride. Despite that, New Yorkers seem to have a special disdain for the subway system.

Trains often fall behind schedule or into disrepair. Cars can be packed to capacity. Andy Byford, the new president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, is trying to change all of that. For more, check out the full story here.