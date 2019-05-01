"NYPD Blue" star Rick Schroder faces 2nd domestic violence arrest in a month

Actor Rick Schroder, who is known for playing Danny Sorenson on "NYPD Blue" and Ricky Stratton in the 1980s sitcom "Silver Spoons," was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County sheriff's department deputies were called to his home near Malibu at around 12:45 a.m. local time. Authorities determined that there was evidence a physical altercation took place between Schroder and an unidentified woman. She did not seek medical treatment.

CBS L.A. reports Schroder was freed after posting a $50,000 bail.

Schroder was involved in a similar incident weeks earlier with the same woman. He was arrested April 2 on suspicion of domestic violence, but freed after posting bail.

The 49-year-old divorced from his ex-wife, Andrea, in September 2016, according to ET Online. The two were married for 24 years and share four children together: Holden, Luke, Cambrie and Faith.