Richter Returns To N.Y. Rangers

When the NHL merry-go-round for free-agent goalies stopped, Mike Richter ended up right where he started.

He rejoined

the New York Rangers on Wednesday, signing a four-year, $21.8 million contract.

"Mike Richter is as dedicated a Ranger as you can get," general manager Neil Smith said at a news conference.

Richter, who began his career in New York in the 1989 playoffs, appeared at one time to be heading elsewhere. He rejected at least two other offers from the Rangers.

And on Monday, he looked to be on his way out when the Rangers indicated they were ready to sign Curtis Joseph from Edmonton. Joseph signed with Toronto on Wednesday.

Richter's contract does not incluDE a no-trade clause, but for now he will remain with the only team he has played for in nine NHL seasons.

"In the end, if you achieved what you wanted to achieve, the path doesn't make a difference," Richter said. "I'm happiest here and New York felt that the fit was good. It worked out the best both ways."

Richter was among three top free-agent goalies available to any team as of July 1. He was thought to be among the two best, along with Joseph, and a little ahead of former Rangers teammate John Vanbiesbrouck.

But when Vanbiesbrouck signed a three-year, $11 million deal last week with the Philadelphia Flyers -- Richter's hometown team -- Richter and Joseph lost leverage.

The Rangers then reduced their offer to Richter and were rejected again. They turned to Joseph and were ready to give him an extra year and more money, but still couldn't come to a deal.

Richter, who wanted to remain with New York, got a more lucrative late offer from the Florida Panthers, Vanbiesbrouck's former team.

Smith apparently gave in, offering Richter basicaly what Joseph had turned down. Richter, who will turn 32 in September, finally accepted.

Now Joseph is in Toronto, which is expected to trade incumbent goalie Felix Potvin to Vancouver, thought to be one of the destinations for Richter had he left New York.

With last year's loss of captain and fan favorite Mark Messier to the Canucks, losing Richter would have been another public relations blow for the Rangers. Captain Brian Leetch, a friend of Richter's, is to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Richter won a place in Rangers' fans hearts as the goalie who helped them win the Stanley Cup in 1994, the team's first in 54 years. In those playoffs, Richter went 16-7 with a 2.07 goals-against average. He also backstopped the United States to an upset of Canada in the 1996 World Cup.

Richter wasn't protected by the Rangers in the June 26 expansion draft and was selected by Nashville, but he was never going to sign there. The deal was a formality to allow New York to protect two goalies before next year's expansion draft, and reward the Predators with a compensatory second-round pick.

Richter did not negotiate during the season and may have overestimated his worth in the free-agent market.

Richter, who recently rejected a three-year, $15 million deal and a five-year, $27 million offer by the Rangers, was 21-31-15 with a 2.66 GAA, but had no shutouts last season.

A second-round pick, 28th overall, in the 1985 entry draft, Richter first played with the Rangers in the 1989 playoffs. He split time with Vanbiesbrouck the next four seasons, and was protected by New York in the 1993 expansion draft. Vanbiesbrouck was chosen by Florida and took the Panthers to the 1996 Stanley Cup finals.

