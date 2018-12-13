Teen suspect dead in shooting at Indiana school, police say

CBS News

A shooting at a middle school in Indiana left a teenage suspect dead, the Indiana State Police said Thursday morning. The school district in Richmond, Indiana, said that all students were safe at Dennis Intermediate School.

The school teaches grades 5 through 8, according to the school district's website. The district said on Twitter that students were being transported to Richmond High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on December 13, 2018

