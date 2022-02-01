One student dead and another in critical condition after shooting outside of Minnesota school

A student has died and another was injured in a shooting outside of a school in Richfield, Minnesota, police said. Two suspects have been arrested.

Police responded to South Education Center Tuesday afternoon and found the two students on the sidewalk. They were taken to a local hospital, where one student died of his injuries. The other remains in critical condition, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said Tuesday at a press conference.

"Our hearts are with the families, students and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event," Henthorne said.

The school was placed on lockdown, as were nearby schools. Authorities did a sweep of the school and the surrounding area and determined there was no threat, the police chief said.

Two suspects were arrested when police executed search warrants at two different addresses shortly after 6 p.m. local time, Richfield police said in a statement. A handgun was also recovered. No further information about the suspects was provided.

"This is a terrible tragedy and loss," Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said. "We're deeply saddened by this incident and will do everything we can to support the families, classmates and staff in whatever way possible."

Local and federal officials are actively investigating the incident.