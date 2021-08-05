Richard Trumka, head of AFL-CIO and influential labor leader, dies at age 72

Washington — Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO labor union and a powerful force in Democratic politics, died unexpectedly Thursday at the age of 72.

Tim Schlittner, the AFL-CIO's communications director, confirmed Trumka's death in a statement, saying the country "lost a legend today."

"Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America's labor movement," Schlittner said, calling a "relentless champion of workers' rights."

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer mourned Trumka in an emotional speech on the Senate floor, saying the country has "just lost a giant."

"The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most," the Democratic leader said. "He had in his veins, in every atom of his body, the heart, the thoughts, the needs of the working people of America."

Trumka led the 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO since 2009, when he was elected president. He grew up in the mining town of Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, in a family of coal miners before attending Penn State University and Villanova University law school.

Alan He contributed reporting.