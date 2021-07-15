NFL star Richard Sherman arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charge

Richard Sherman, the former Seattle Seahawks and San Fransisco 49ers star, was arrested in Redmond, Washington, after allegedly attempting to break into his in-laws' home, police said Wednesday. Sherman, 33, was booked in a Seattle jail and is suspected of crashing his vehicle earlier in the night.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said they received a call about a driver who entered a construction site and struck a barrier while attempting to exit, causing significant damage. They said the driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was registered to Sherman, who could also face charges for that incident.

Around 2 a.m., police said they were called to a robbery in progress and discovered Sherman allegedly trying to break into the home. Sherman allegedly fought with officers and they were forced to use a police dog to subdue him, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital to check for injuries and later booked in the King County Correctional Facility on a charge of burglary domestic violence.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, his wife, Ashley Moss, said Sherman did not harm anyone but declined to go into detail about the incident. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured," she told the publication.

Richard Sherman on September 22, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

Sherman serves as the vice president of the player's union, the NFL Players Association. The group said it would monitor the case for updates. "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the statement said.

Sherman spent his first seven seasons with the Seahawks, helping them win a Super Bowl in 2014. Last year, he finished his third and final season with the 49ers and is now a free agent.