RFK Jr.'s financial disclosures reveal millions in both debt and income as he awaits HHS confirmation

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary nominee, awaits his confirmation hearing, financial disclosures released Wednesday show that he is saddled with millions in debt, but is positioned to earn millions from book deals.

In financial disclosure forms filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Kennedy reported debts of $610,000 to $1.2 million on his American Express card, up to three mortgages totaling somewhere from $2.25 million to $10.5 million, along with other loans, one of which was as much as $500,000.

Even so, he reported netting more than $11 million over the past two years, and is expected to take in $2 million to $4 million more in book advances for two books with Skyhorse Publishing in New York: "Unsettled Science" and "A Defense for Israel."

Nearly $9 million of Kennedy's recent income came from his law firm, Kennedy and Madonna, LLP, now called Madonna and Madonna, LLP. In a letter dated Jan. 21, Kennedy wrote to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics that, if confirmed as HHS Secretary, he would sever ties with the firm and some other income sources to avoid conflicts of interest. His final payment from the firm was in May 2024, he said.

The disclosures also make clear Kennedy still intends to receive legal fees from Wisner Baum, a firm suing the maker of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil over its alleged failure to warn consumers about its risks.

"Upon confirmation, I will retain an interest in contingency fee cases that do not involve claims against the United States and in which the United States is not a party and does not have a direct and substantial interest," Kennedy wrote in his disclosure.

His financial disclosure shows he earned $856,559 in referral fees from Wisner.

Kennedy also drew $326,056 in salary and benefits from Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit that has filed lawsuits against federal agencies — including some he would oversee as secretary — over vaccine approvals such as COVID-19 shots for children.

In December, Kennedy said he resigned as chairman and chief legal counsel for CHD after being nominated to head HHS.

"We are grateful for Bobby's past contributions and commitment to Children's Health Defense and to the millions of children harmed by toxic exposures," said Mary Holland, CEO of CHD, at the time.

"Bobby provided the impetus behind so many of CHD's big accomplishments. While we will miss his leadership, we are proud that he has been nominated to lead HHS. We look forward to all that we know he will work to accomplish as he moves into this powerful government position."

Kennedy also listed income from a mix of stocks, endorsements, speaking fees and residuals connected to his wife, Cheryl Hines, best known for her work on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Hines also receives residuals from shows and movies "Friends," "Herbie," "Waitress," "The Conners," "The Flight Attendant" and "A Bad Moms Christmas." She received a $600,000 advance to pen her memoir, "My Shade of Crazy."

Kennedy's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29.