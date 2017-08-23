Rescuers save BASE jumper stuck on canyon wall in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- Emergency responders rescued a BASE jumper from the wall of a canyon late Tuesday night after the man apparently got stuck.

CBS affiliate KMVT-TV reports that authorities received a call around 8:30 p.m. about the jumper, who was located on the wall of a canyon below a restaurant.

Paramedics arrived and one descended the face of the cliff on a rope, rescuing the man just after 10 p.m. Witnesses said another man successfully made the jump and landed safely at the bottom of the canyon.

Authorities told a reporter the rescued jumper declined to go to the hospital or receive medical treatment.