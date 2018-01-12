The Republicans who've reacted to Trump's "sh*thole countries" remark

Few Republicans have reacted to President Trump's remark about "sh*thole countries" as of Friday morning, a comment which Mr. Trump has offered a vague denial of making.
Neither Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, have issued responses, though Ryan is participating in a Q&A event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin later Friday morning.
Mr. Trump issued a denial Friday about using that language in a Thursday Oval Office meeting where he reportedly described Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "sh*thole countries." The White House meeting on immigration included a bipartisan group of senators.
Mr. Trump tweeted that he used "tough" language but that that was "not the language used." Although it is being taken as a denial of the "sh*thole" comment, Mr. Trump did not specifically reference that phrase in his denial.
After The Washington Post first reported Mr. Trump's remarks, later confirmed by CBS News' Nancy Cordes, the White House did not deny the comment in a statement.
A handful of Republicans have since responded.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah
Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin
In an interview with Fox News in New York, Duffy declined to defend the president and called his remarks "offensive." He's known to be a Trump ally and a critic of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Duffy told Fox, "I can't put myself in the president's head. It's an unfortunate comment....I can't defend it. I don't think anybody can. I don't know where he wanted to go with it. ...I don't have good insight. It's a really hard spot to sit tonight to try to defend or analyze what [point] he is trying to make. Because it's offensive, I don't like it."
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma
"If these comments are accurate, they are disappointing. I would not talk about nations like this because the people of those countries are made in the image of God and have worth and human dignity. The United States should lead the world in respect for all people."
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida
Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida
Rep. John Faso, R-New York
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida