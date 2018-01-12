The Republicans who've reacted to Trump's "sh*thole countries" remark

Few Republicans have reacted to President Trump's remark about "sh*thole countries" as of Friday morning, a comment which Mr. Trump has offered a vague denial of making.

Neither Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, have issued responses, though Ryan is participating in a Q&A event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin later Friday morning.

Mr. Trump issued a denial Friday about using that language in a Thursday Oval Office meeting where he reportedly described Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "sh*thole countries." The White House meeting on immigration included a bipartisan group of senators.

Mr. Trump tweeted that he used "tough" language but that that was "not the language used." Although it is being taken as a denial of the "sh*thole" comment, Mr. Trump did not specifically reference that phrase in his denial.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

After The Washington Post first reported Mr. Trump's remarks, later confirmed by CBS News' Nancy Cordes, the White House did not deny the comment in a statement.

A handful of Republicans have since responded.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona

The words used by the President, as related to me directly following the meeting by those in attendance, were not “tough,” they were abhorrent and repulsive. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 12, 2018

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin

In an interview with Fox News in New York, Duffy declined to defend the president and called his remarks "offensive." He's known to be a Trump ally and a critic of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Duffy told Fox, "I can't put myself in the president's head. It's an unfortunate comment....I can't defend it. I don't think anybody can. I don't know where he wanted to go with it. ...I don't have good insight. It's a really hard spot to sit tonight to try to defend or analyze what [point] he is trying to make. Because it's offensive, I don't like it."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma

"If these comments are accurate, they are disappointing. I would not talk about nations like this because the people of those countries are made in the image of God and have worth and human dignity. The United States should lead the world in respect for all people."

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida

The president calling #Haiti a "shithole country" ignores the contributions thousands of Haitians have made to our #SoFla community and nation. Language like that shouldn't be heard in locker rooms and it shouldn't be heard in the White House — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 11, 2018

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida

So @NancyPelosi disqualifies leaders building an #immigration compromise because they happen to be white and male while @potus allegedly makes reference to people from “shithole” countries. What the hell is wrong with the people leading this country? https://t.co/g6vFmgdi0B pic.twitter.com/7vUPiV3shm — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 11, 2018

If the White House will not deny the reports regarding the degradation of other nations and their peoples, it is necessary for the President to apologize immediately. That’s the least he can do. — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 12, 2018

Rep. John Faso, R-New York

President Trump’s comments regarding Haiti and Africa are wrong and deeply offensive. This type of language is counterproductive and undermines the U.S. and our relations around the world. — John Faso (@RepJohnFaso) January 12, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida