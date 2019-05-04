Republican Senator Mike Enzi will not seek re-election in 2020

Wyoming Republican Mike Enzi announced on Saturday that he is retiring from the Senate and will not be seeking a fifth term next year. Enzi, who currently serves as the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has been in office since January 1997, replacing former Republican Sen. Al Simpson.

The 75-year-old made the announcement in his hometown of Gillette. Before coming to Washington, Enzi served two terms as Mayor of Gillette from 1975 to 1982.

With Enzi's retirement, Wyoming will have its first open Senate seat in more than a decade. The seat is expected to remain in Republican hands.

Enzi's departure could open the way for Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Five years ago, she launched an ill-fated challenge against Enzi. She dropped out of the race before the primary. Still, she was elected to Congress in 2014 and was reelected last year.