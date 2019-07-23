Republican convention host city, Charlotte, condemns Trump's "racist and xenophobic" comments

Charlotte, N.C. -- Lawmakers of the North Carolina city set to host the 2020 Republican National Convention have condemned recent comments by President Trump as racist and xenophobic.

CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reports the Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to pass a resolution calling out specific tweets and comments by Trump. The council's two Republican members voted against it.

Mr. Trump tweeted this month that four minority congresswomen should return to "the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

The comment targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to the U.S. decades ago. Trump supporters singled out Omar at a rally last week, chanting "Send her back."

The resolution says, "Charlotte should always be welcoming and inviting of people of diverse and different ethnicities and background" and it "strongly condemns all of President Donald Trump's racist and xenophobic tweets and comments."

It also criticizes the president saying white supremacists in Charlottesville are "very fine people."

"President Trump has normalized dangerous rhetoric," said at-large council member Dimple Ajmera. "This (resolution) sends a strong message that this kind of behavior won't be tolerated in our city."

After the Greenville rally, many community members called on the council to end the city's contract to host the convention, but the city attorney explained Monday night that doing that would likely be a breach of contract and open the city up to lawsuits.

In explaining his "no" votes on the resolution, Republican councilmen Ed Driggs noted he doesn't agree with everything Mr. Trump says but he still supports the president because of the policies he's has pursued.

GOP councilman Tariq Bokhari said he opposes anyone from his party using hate speech but doesn't think it's the council's place to condemn certain language.