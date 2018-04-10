Report: Woman walking dog makes grisly find in NYC park

NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after they say human remains were discovered in a Brooklyn park, reports CBS New York. Sources tell the station a woman walking her dog stumbled upon what appeared to be a human torso around 6:30 pm inside Canarsie Park.

She went home and called police before meeting officers back at the park to escort them to the body, the sources said.

The remains were discovered naked, face down, and without arms or legs roughly 15 feet off the footpath in a wooded area, sources told the station.

Sources tell the station the victim is believed to be an African American female, and the limbs appear to have been removed by cutting. Her age isn't known.

The city's Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the woman while police search the area for additional remains.