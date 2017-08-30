Report: Woman found dead with rosary beads in her mouth

NEW YORK -- A New York City woman has died after being found unresponsive in the hallway of her apartment building with rosary beads in her mouth, sources told CBS New York.

Police responded to the Bronx apartment Tuesday evening where they found EMS trying to resuscitate the 33-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources tell the station the woman was found dead with rosary beads stuffed in her mouth. Her identity has not been released and a medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

Police said the woman's boyfriend had been running in the street naked and ranting earlier in the day. They say he was subdued with a Taser and taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Sources told the station the woman's boyfriend has an extensive criminal history.

No one has been charged in the case.