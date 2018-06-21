Report: White House aims to merge Labor and Education Departments

The Trump administration is moving to recommend merging two agencies -- the Labor and Education Departments -- as part of a larger reorganization of the federal government, the Wall Street Journal first reported, citing a person with knowledge of the impending changes.

According to the Journal, a formal announcement is being planned for Thursday, but changes would likely need approval from Congress.

The new plan would also be aligned with the Trump administration's priority of refocusing higher education to include training for students to join the workforce through the expansion of apprenticeship programs.

Soon after he took office, President Trump charged the Office of Management and Budget with coming up with a plan to reorganize the government and eliminate unnecessary agencies. Currently the Labor Department is headed by Secretary Alex Acosta, and the Education Department is led by Secretary Betsy DeVos.