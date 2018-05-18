Report: Upset over noisy kids, man opens fire on neighbors with AK-47

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 59-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly fired over a dozen rounds from an AK-47 at neighbors after complaining about noise their children were making, reports OregonLive.com.

CBS affiliate KOIN reports that the noise dispute between Franklin Laine Tomes and upstairs neighbors had been ongoing.

According to an affidavit, the dispute sparked a verbal argument between Tomes and the victims in the apartment complex's parking lot on Tuesday night. During the argument, Tomes grabbed a a 7.62 rifle from his car and loaded it. He then allegedly pointed it at them, but didn't shoot. He returned to his vehicle, but only briefly before grabbing his rifle again and allegedly firing at least a dozen rapid fire rounds at two victims while they ran away.

Tomes faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of reckless endangering and two counts of attempted murder.

Two 20-year-old men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court. One victim was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in each leg and a foot.

After the shooting, Tomes holed up in an apartment, but surrendered early Wednesday after speaking with SWAT team negotiators.