Report: Trump talked about rescinding Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court

President Trump talked earlier this year about rescinding his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to serve as a Supreme Court justice, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Trump was upset after hearing that Gorsuch told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, that he found the president's attacks on the federal judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing," the report said.

The president told aides, according to the Post, that he was considering withdrawing Gorsuch's nomination because he feared he would not be "loyal" toward him and knew other people who wanted to serve on the high court, the report said.

Since this episode, the president has pointed to Gorsuch's Senate confirmation as his major accomplishment since taking office.

Lawmakers confirmed him in April in a 54-45 vote in a simple up-or-down majority vote. Senate Republicans had successfully invoked the so-called "nuclear option" to get him confirmed, effectively terminating the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

Gorsuch filled the seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. President Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to the court after Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans decided not to consider his nomination because they wanted the 2016 election to determine the outcome.