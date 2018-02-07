By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP February 7, 2018, 2:56 PM

Report: Suspect in woman's murder was arrested, released twice for assaulting her

Kareem Dawson being taken into custody in December after assaulting Tiffany Wilson and abducting their child.

CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - A man charged with killing the mother of his children on Tuesday was arrested and released twice in recent months for assaulting her, NJ.com reports. He has survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Newark police on Tuesday found 28-year-old Tiffany Wilson shot and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers pursued 31-year-old Kareem Dawson of Irvington to Summit, where the chase ended when Dawson shot himself. He's being treated at a hospital and is facing charges.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka blamed the murder on New Jersey's controversial new bail reform laws, which mandate the use of algorithm-based risk-assessment tools. The new data-driven system is intended to eliminate bias from decisions about pre-trial release.

According to documents obtained by NJ.com, Dawson was first charged with attacking Wilson in October. A superior court judge denied the Essex County's prosecutor's request for pre-trial detention.  

On Dec. 4, Dawson assaulted Wilson outside of a daycare in Irvington, N.J. and then abducted their 4 year-old son, reported CBS New York. At the time, Irvington Police said that Wilson had a restraining order against Dawson. A superior court judge again decided not to keep him detained on weapons charges.

"In the wake of this murder, I am calling for all parties involved in criminal justice in Newark and Essex County: legislators, police, prosecutors, and judges to come together and collaborate to review criminal justice reform," said Baraka, according to NJ.com.  

