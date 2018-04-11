Report: Parents arrested after six-year-old girl found in Fitchburg, Mass. home dies

FITCHBURG, Mass. – The parents of a 6-year-old girl found dead inside a Massachusetts home have been arrested, sources tell CBS Boston. Police responding to a 911 call found the girl injured inside the home in Fitchburg just before noon on Tuesday along with her 9-year-old brother, the station reports.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The boy is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said only that a man and a woman are facing charges. Their names were not released. He called the death suspicious.

Sources told CBS Boston chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the two arrested are the children's parents.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court.