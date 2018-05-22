Officials: Barricaded shooter fires on law enforcement in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where a shooter is barricaded inside.

City spokeswoman Caitlyn Lawrence says it's still an active situation. The suspect has been firing on law enforcement. One civilian received minor injuries in Tuesday's shooting.

Bay County Sheriff's Office chief investigator Jimmy Stanford tells CBS affiliate WECP the suspect is believed to be the same person sought in a suspicious death at a home in Santa Rosa Beach.

Witnesses told the station they heard more than 50 gunshots in the area. A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.

The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank. A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot. But Lawrence said the bank is near the apartment building and it appears the suspect is confined to the apartment building.

This is a developing story.