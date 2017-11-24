Report: Mom found dead beneath second-story window didn't die in fall

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- A Michigan woman found dead beneath a second-story window of her home in August did not die from a fall, a medical examiner said in startling testimony last week, reports the Detroit News.

Rather, 35-year-old Nada Huranieh died of suffocation and blunt force trauma to the side of the head, Ruben Ortiz-Reyes, a deputy Oakland County medical examiner, testified during a preliminary hearing Nov. 17. Huranieh's 16-year-old son Muhammad Altantawi is charged as an adult with second degree murder.

Detectives responded to a 911 call placed from the sprawling home in Farmington Hills early on the morning of Aug. 21, reporting that a woman had fallen from a second-story window, reports CBS Detroit. When they arrived, they found Huranieh dead on an outside patio beneath the window, reports the Oakland Press.

Farmington Hills police reportedly determined quickly that the woman's death wasn't an accident and developed her son as a suspect. They had previously released few details about the woman's cause of death.

Huranieh, a personal trainer, was in the middle of a divorce from her husband, a doctor whose medical license was suspended earlier this year after he was charged in a medical fraud case, CBS Detroit reports. The husband was reportedly not home at the time of the death. He had previously been accused of throwing his wife down a flight of stairs in 2016, according to records obtained by the Detroit News, but later denied the allegation.

The teen is next due in court Dec. 8, when a judge will rule whether he will stand trial, the paper reports.