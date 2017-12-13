Mom finds her kids, their father dead in home after apparent murder-suicide

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A surgeon has been identified as the 36-year-old man police believe fatally shot his two young children before killing himself in the family's North Texas home.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that officials Tuesday identified the man as Dr. Christopher Dawson. Police are calling the deaths Saturday in North Richland Hills a murder-suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides. Both children died from shotgun wounds, the paper reports.

The children's mother called 911 about 7:15 a.m. and said she found the children and their father dead, reported the Fort Worth Star Telegram. She wasn't injured.

A GoFundMe page identifies the mother as Rachel Dawson, Christopher Dawson's wife.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie records show Christopher Dawson was employed there from Sept. 4 to Oct. 20. Hospital officials didn't comment on why Dawson left.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected by this tragedy," a statement released to the paper by the hospital read.

Police have said there had been no previous calls from the house.