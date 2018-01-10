Report: Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams

Mark Wahlberg reportedly nabbed more than 1,500 times Michelle Williams' pay for reshooting scenes in "All the Money in the World," a new report claims. Sources told USA Today that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the reshoot, while Williams was paid an $80 per diem that totaled less than $1,000.

After sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey emerged, director Ridley Scott dropped the actor and reshot his scenes over Thanksgiving week with Christopher Plummer in the role. Williams and Wahlberg also worked through the week, but three sources told USA Today that Wahlberg's team negotiated for the actor to take home $1.5 million for the reshoot.

To add insult to injury, Scott bragged to USA Today in December that he and the cast generously worked for no pay without mentioning Wahlberg's windfall, saying, "No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn't do that to — "

Previously, Williams also said of the reshoot to USA Today, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Williams and Wahlberg are both represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency.

On Sunday, Williams brought activist Tarana Burke, who started the #MeToo movement, as her guest to the Golden Globes to show solidarity in the fight against sexual misconduct and gender inequality.

Stars voiced their outrage over the report of the vast pay disparity between the two stars. Many cited Williams as making 1 percent of Wahlberg's pay, but if the numbers reported are accurate, it's actually less than 0.1 percent.

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Michelle Williams was paid 1% of what her male co-star made on her latest film. This is totally unacceptable. https://t.co/xE5ZNqjcrA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 10, 2018

Agencies have to stop being complicit in the underpayment of their clients. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 10, 2018

Michelle Williams is one of the best actress working right now. It makes me furious that her talent is undervalued in this way. #EqualPay https://t.co/Tk5t9iDQd0 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 10, 2018