Report: Lewinsky Offered To Testify

reported in Sunday editions that lawyers for Monica Lewinsky have offered to have her testify that she had sex with the president, but that prosecutors want her to plead guilty to some offense as part of any agreement.

Lewinsky's lawyers have told prosecutors that she would not testify that she was encouraged by Mr. Clinton or his friend Vernon Jordan to lie under oath in Paula Jones' sexual harassment lawsuit against the president, the newspaper said.



also reported that President Clinton's defense team months ago commissioned a private detective agency, Investigative Group International, to conduct a thorough probe of Lewinsky's past in anticipation of her being an adverse witness against the president.

Meanwhile, two hours of previously undisclosed recordings of conversation between Monica Lewinsky and her friend Linda Tripp depict the former White House intern as infatuated with President Clinton and at one point angry with him because he was avoiding her, a news magazine reported Saturday.

"The first time I looked in his eyes, I saw something I didn't expect to see," Lewinsky told Tripp according to an account in U.S. News & World Report, on the newsstands Monday.

The magazine said its associate editor, Elise Ackerman, was given access to about two hours of the roughly 20 hours of tape secretly made by Tripp. It said Ackerman spent about three hours reviewing the material and immediately afterward typed a summary of her recollections.

New York book agent Lucianne Goldberg, who gave Tripp the idea for taping her conversations with Lewinsky, said the newly revealed conversations were part of the group originally turned over to prosecutors. The fact that U.S. News had heard them means they "had to be stolen. We had such security around these tapes," Goldberg said on Fox News Channel's Drudge program Saturday night.

U.S. News said that while its story was based on noncontemporaneous notes, the general account of its report has been checked and confirmed by an independent source.

Based on Tripp's tapes, independent counsel Kenneth Starr is investigating an alleged sexual relationship between President Clinton and Lewinsky and whether the president urged her to lie about it under oath. Both have denied any sexual relationship.

In the tapes, Tripp sometimes seemed to be raising subjects in order to have Lewinsky discuss them on tape. She also seemed to encourage the former intern to ask the president for a job, said the magazine.

At one point, Tripp complimented Lewinsky's oice. "No wonder the president likes to have phone sex with you," Tripp said, according to the report. Lewinsky did not respond to the comment.

The tapes also revealed that Lewinsky sent Mr. Clinton a taped message in which she gave the president some options for a meeting, including going over to the White House some evening after the people "who hate me" are gone, according to the report.

