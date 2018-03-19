Report: Handcuffed woman found dead in NYC apartment with bag over her head

NEW YORK - Police found a 34-year-old woman dead in Brooklyn Sunday after her father dialed 911, according to reports by AM New York.

Ketsia Zephyr was found at around 3:45pm in her Flatbush apartment with her hands handcuffed behind her back and a plastic bag over her head. There were no obvious signs of a struggle, according to police.

A medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of her death. An investigation is ongoing.

There were at least three other residents of the apartment, the building's superintendent tells AM New York.