Rep. Ilhan Omar thanks Fox News for condemning Jeanine Pirro's remarks

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat's wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar's wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that's antithetical to the U.S. constitution.

Fox News issued a statement saying it "strongly condemned" Pirro's remarks on her Saturday night show.

"We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly," the network said.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, left, and Rep. Ilhan Omar on March 8, 2019. AP

Omar, a Somali immigrant, thanked the network on Twitter, saying, "Thank you, @FoxNews. No one's commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth."