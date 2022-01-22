Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."

He was King's only child, whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., according to The Associated Press.

The two were very close, with Alexander Jr. often accompanying his mother on the red carpet. They even had matching tattoos reading "unconditional love" in Aramaic, the AP reported.

Last year, Alexander Jr. posted a tribute to his mother on her birthday, writing, "To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable."

Alexander Jr. was a DJ who went by desduné. He had just recently released a song called "Green Eyes," which King posted about on her Instagram last week. According to Alexander Jr.'s Instagram, he had a show scheduled for January 28 in Los Angeles.

King is known for her roles in the movie "If Beale Street Could Talk" and on the television show "Watchmen." She also directed the 2020 film "One Night in Miami..." She has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, four Primetime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards over the course of her more than 30-year career.