Reese's is launching a new peanut butter cup – without chocolate

Hershey's has announced a spin on one of its classic candies — a new Reese's peanut butter cup without chocolate. For fans of the chocolate and peanut butter combo, the new twist might be a shock, but for peanut butter lovers, the new version may be perfect. Hersey's aptly named the candy Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

The new peanut butter cups will be available for a limited time only, Hershey's said in a press release. The company said this is the most "extreme, peanut buttery version" of its classic candy in the brand's 90-year history.

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup has peanut butter inside and "more peanut butter candy flavor," replacing the chocolate on the outside, Hershey's said. Hand-out

"Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese's peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you've never seen a Reese's Cup like this before," the release reads.

The decision to create the new candy was made after fans raved about Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers product – which was available between 2019 and 2020, and will now be brought back.

The new peanut butter cups will "turn the flavor meter up to the max" by giving fans what they love: "Reese's peanut buttery goodness wrapped in… yep, you guessed it… more peanut butter candy flavor," the company said.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Reese's Brand Manager Margo McIlvaine said. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

The new peanut butter cups will be available nationwide beginning in early April. The company also teased even more surprises for peanut butter lovers that will be rolled out soon, telling fans to "be on high alert."

The news of the no-chocolate peanut butter cup was polarizing.

"I am pro-chocolate on Reese cups. Who's with me?" wrote Rachel Notely, leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party in Canada.

"*Pssst* The chocolate is the worst part of a Reese's anyway," another Twitter user wrote.

Reese’s pb cups were always my favorite candy. I get migraines so I haven’t had caffeine/chocolate for over 30 years. This makes me happy!! — Lisa Zupke (@LisaZupke) March 2, 2021

When one person wrote that they'll pass on trying the Reese's without chocolate, another person replied: "Reese's pb cups were"always my favorite candy. I get migraines so I haven't had caffeine/chocolate for over 30 years. This makes me happy!!"