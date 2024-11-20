Reddit is down for many users, according to DownDetector. Here's what to know.

Reddit stock jumps by nearly 50% in first day of trading

Reddit users are complaining about problems connecting to the online forum, with thousands of people telling DownDetector on Wednesday that the service is down.

In a service post, Reddit said it's aware of a "degraded service" for users of its website and app, and added that it's investigating the issue.

Reddit users began reporting problems accessing the site at about 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with the number of reports spiking to almost 50,000 shortly after. As of 5:30 p.m., some users were still having trouble connecting to Reddit, with the website displaying a message reading, "Our CDN [content delivery network] was unable to reach our servers."

In a statement emailed to CBS News, Reddit said the service is coming back online. "There was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix is in place and we're ramping back up," the company said.

Reddit, which went public in March, last month reported its first profit as a publicly traded company. The social media service also reported that its daily users surged 47% to 97.2 million compared with the same time last year.

Is Bluesky also down?

DownDetector also reported that Bluesky, which is a service similar to X, experienced problems on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 users reported problems with Bluesky's server connection, as well as its website, around 3:45 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector.

In a Wednesday post, Bluesky said it had experienced "some technical difficulties today," but said the service had returned. The service has signed up more than 20 million users, with one million new users joining each day during the past few days, Bluesky said on Tuesday. Many of those new users are disgruntled X users.

Championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky opened to the public in February after starting as an invitation-only space. That invite-only period gave the site time to build out moderation tools and other features.

The platform resembles Musk's X, with a "discover" feed and a chronological feed for accounts that users follow. Users can send direct messages and pin posts, as well as find "starter packs" that provide curated lists of people and custom feeds to follow.

contributed to this report.