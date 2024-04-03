Recipient of world's first pig kidney transplant discharged from Boston hospital

BOSTON - The recipient of the world's first pig kidney transplant is heading home from Massachusetts General Hospital Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the surgery.

The hospital said Rick Slayman, 62, will continue his recovery at home in Weymouth.

Pig kidney transplant recipient Rick Slayman. Massachusetts General Hospital

"This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I've had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years. Now, it's a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life," said Slayman in a statement. He went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him. "The care I received was exceptional and I trust the physicians of the Mass General Brigham health system with my life. I'm excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years."

Transplant first of its kind

At the time of the transplant on March 21, Slayman was living with end-stage kidney disease, along with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. He received a human kidney transplant back in 2018 but it started failing five years later.

Mass General said the transplant was the first time a pig kidney was transplanted into a living human patient. The hospital said the kidney was donated by eGenesis in Cambridge and was genetically edited to remove harmful pig genes. Certain human genes were then added to improve its compatibility.

"A new beginning"

Slayman said in his statement his recovery is "progressing smoothly" and added that he wanted to thank everyone who sent him well-wishes, including fellow patients awaiting a kidney transplant.

"Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them, as well," said Slayman in his statement.