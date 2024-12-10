Another infant dies in listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products

A second infant has died in an 8-state listeria outbreak related to recalled Yu Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, according to federal health officials. The products were sold online and at retail locations nationwide, according to federal health officials.

Nineteen cases are confirmed, with 17 hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest update. States with confirmed illnesses include: California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Tennessee.

Seven of the illnesses are related to pregnancy, the CDC stated.

In California, a mother and her twins were sick and both infants died, but because listeria was found only in a sample from the mother and one twin, only the mother and one twin are included in the confirmed cases in the outbreak.

In Tennessee, a mother and her infant were sick and the baby died.

Sick people's samples were collected from Oct. 24, 2021, to Oct. 28, 2024, the agency said.

The outbreak might be higher than reported, the CDC said, because people who have gotten sick may not have gotten tested for listeria. It takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if someone was part of an outbreak.

Listeria can be especially harmful to pregnant people, people age 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

People stricken in the outbreak reported buying their food from multiple stores and online where Yu Shang food products are sold.

Those with recalled products should throw them out or return them, officials urged. Produced before Oct. 28, 2024, the recalled products involve those with "Yu Shang" or "Yushang" (establishment number "P46684" or "EST. M46684") on the label.

Image of recalled Yu Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry product. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food in late November recalled roughly 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, expanding its prior recall of 4,589 pounds of product.

Here are the names of the recalled Yu Shang Food products, according to a list updated by the USDA:

Japanese Chasu Pork Belly

Braised Pork Belly in Brown Sauce

Seasoned Pork Feet

Seasoned Pork Hock

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Head

Yushang Brand Cooked Chicken

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Neck

Bazhen Seasoned Whole Chicken

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Tongues

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Wings

Chinese Brand Chicken Feet

Yushang Sausage Made with Pork and Chicken

Seasoned Pork Tongues

Seasoned Chicken Quarter Leg

Braised Beef Shank

Braised Chicken Szechuan Pepper Flavor

Yu Shang Brand Cooked Pork Hock

Seasoned Pork Snout Meat

Spicy Pork Ear

Spicy Chicken Gizzards

Spicy Pork Feet

Lambs Head Soup (frozen)

Chinese Brand Spicy Chicken Feet

Beef Tendon, Shank and Tripe with Chili Sauce

Brand Cooked Chicken Livers

Pickled Chicken Feet

Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetables