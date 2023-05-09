Read the full Trump-E. Jean Carroll verdict text here

Former President Trump found liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll civil trial

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for battery and defamation in a civil trial in Manhattan that stemmed from allegations he raped author E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The jury of six men and three women awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after deliberating for under three hours. It found the former president liable for sexual assault, but not rape, and also determined that he had defamed Carroll.

In the jury's verdict form, in response to the first question, "Did Ms. Carroll prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Trump raped Ms. Carroll," the jury said, "no," but it answered "yes" to the next question posed, about whether he had sexually abused her.

The jury found that Carroll had been harmed as a result of Trump's actions, and that $2 million would "fairly and adequately" compensate her for those injuries.

It also answered "yes" to the question about whether Trump had defamed Carroll and said nearly $3 million should be given to Carroll for damages.

Read the full Trump-E. Jean Carroll verdict form from the jurors here: