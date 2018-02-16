Read the social media posts Russians allegedly used to influence 2016 election cycle

The Department of Justice's indictment of 13 Russians who allegedly attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election depicts an social media campaign. Working with the Russian-affiliated Internet Research Agency, the defendants "posted derogatory information" about several candidates, the indictment says, and by mid-2016, their efforts included "supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaging Hillary Clinton."

Social media posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter attempted to do just that — boost Bernie Sanders, support Mr. Trump and engage his potential voters, criticize Clinton, and suppress the minority vote, according to the indictment.

"It's backed by the Kremlin, and there are ties to (Vladimir) Putin there," CBS News' Jeff Pegues said Friday. "So what investigators are alleging in this indictment is that through this Internet Research Agency, the organization was able to influence events here in the U.S. by using social media to, for example, set up fake protests, in some cases, for and against Trump. Or against other candidates in the 2016 election."

Here are examples of the social media posts allegedly used in the Russians' influence campaign: