Film industry reacts to shooting on "Rust" set that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza

Following the shooting on the set of "Rust," several stars have shared tributes for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died, and writer and director Joel Souza, who was injured.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the prop gun on the set of the Western, shared a statement on Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote on Twitter via the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband," his tweets read.

Baldwin, who is not only the star of the movie but also the movie's co-producer, was questioned by the sheriff's office before being released. He has not been charged in the incident and investigators are looking into how the prop gun became a deadly weapon.

Joe Manganiello, who worked with Hutchins on the superhero action film "Archenemy," posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

"She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person," he wrote, sharing a photo of Hutchins on set.

"I can't believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her," he wrote.

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who directed "Alchemy," said he was sad and "infuriated that this could happen on a set."

Director Sidra Smith posted a photo of herself and Hutchins, saying she was the cinematographer on Smith's 2018 "A Luv Tale: The Series."

"We spoke when she was headed to shoot ["Rust"]. She was so happy and i was so happy for her. It's hard out here for women cinematographers and this was a HUGE opportunity for her. She was so young and so talented," she wrote. Smith added that Hutchins had "a beautiful son and husband."

Actor Paul Scheer said he was "gutted."

"This is beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure this can't happen. I can't even fathom how this is possible. So many people had to be negligent. This is a crime. Halyna was a tremendous talent. I'm sick to my stomach," he tweeted. Scheer's wife, actress June Diane Raphael, reiterated that sentiment.

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted news about the incident, writing: "My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I'm sure everyone is devastated."

Frances Fisher, who also appears in the film, replied to Arquette saying Souza is out of the hospital. In another tweet, Fisher said Souza texted her that he is out of the hospital. CBS News has not confirmed this or his condition.

Fisher also shared a photo of herself and Hutchins on Instagram, writing: "I loved watching you work. Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room."

"I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography," Fisher wrote.

Director James Gunn said it is his "greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets."

"I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family," he tweeted.