Ray Stevenson, "Ahsoka" and Thor" actor, dead at 58

Ray Stevenson, an actor known for his roles in the films "Thor" and "RRR," died on Sunday, his publicist confirmed to CBS News.

The British actor was 58. His cause of death was not revealed.

Stevenson, whose career began in the early 1990s, starred in multiple projects over the years. He had roles in "Punisher: War Zone," all three "Thor" films and the "Divergent" film series.

Most recently, he starred as the villainous Governor Scott Buxton in 2022's Academy Award-winning Indian blockbuster "RRR."

The actor also had a prominent part in the animated Star Wars universe, voicing Mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in both

"Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

He was set to play Baylan Skoll in the upcoming live-action Star Wars series "Ahsoka," which is scheduled to premiere in August on Disney Plus.

Stevenson attended the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event last month and spoke about his excitement at being part of the project, saying "getting to wield the lightsaber is just the best feeling in the world," CBS News Atlanta reported.