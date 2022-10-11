"Medical terrorist" who allegedly tampered with IV bags indicted

Anesthesiologist Dr. Ray Ortiz was arrested by Dallas police days after his license was suspended. CBSDFW.com

A Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a "medical terrorist" by the U.S. Attorney's Office has been indicted on 10 counts, CBS DFW reports.

The indictment spells out five times in August when Dr. Ray Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags.

The indictment says patients were seriously injured in four of those cases.

Federal investigators believe Ortiz began spiking IV bags with dangerous drugs in May, but haven't been able to retrieve surveillance video from that far back.

Ortiz will be back in court Friday, where he's expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. has been under federal investigation in connection with tainted IV bags that may have caused the death of a colleague and caused complications in patients during routine surgeries, CBS DFW says.