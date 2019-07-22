Rashida Tlaib says "I ain't going nowhere" in response to "send her back"

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has a message for those who would "send her back." "I'm not going anywhere," she promised the NAACP Annual Convention in her home city of Detroit Monday. Tlaib was referring to the president's incendiary comments over the last week targeting her and three other Democratic congresswomen of color.

Last Sunday, Mr. Trump suggested in a thread of tweets that congresswomen, known now as "the Squad," should "go back" to their countries of origin. Three of the four women were born in the U.S. All four are U.S. citizens.

"I'm not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," Tlaib told the crowd, and she reminded the crowd and the president that she was "born and raised" in Motor City.

The freshman congresswoman, who was elected as part of the most diverse class of representatives to join the House back in 2018, also called for improved efforts to fight discrimination, and she told the crowd that they, too, are "the Squad."

"We must get back to the original view of the Civil Rights act and ensure that all marginalized communities have the protection that they need under the law to combat discrimination, both in the private and the public sector," Tlaib said. "We need bold action folks, and I know what's happening out there. You know, there's all these young women, and it's beyond just the four of us, 'the Squad' is all of you. And I can tell you – you are all 'the Squad.'"

The Democrat sparked controversy earlier this year when she told a crowd of supporters, "We're going to impeach the motherf****er", referring to growing calls by Democrats to file articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.

She is unapologetic about the remark.

Tlaib recently told "CBS This Morning"'s Gayle King that the president's comments were a "distraction" created by a "bully."

The House has approved a resolution condemning Mr. Trump's tweets, with four Republicans joining all Democrats in voting to denounce the president's statements. Like Tlaib, the president isn't backing down either. He tweeted Monday morning that the Democratic congresswomen are "a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security."